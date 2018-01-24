Thunder in line for two belts

SA middleweight champion Mapule "Thunder" Ngubane stands on the verge of becoming the first female boxer in Africa to win the Women's International Boxing Association (Wiba) and the Global Boxing Council (GBC) belts.

The 29-year-old boxer will achieve this feat if she dethrones Wiba middleweight champion Ema "The Princess" Kozin of Slovenia in their fight in Oklahoma City, US, on March 30.

The winner will also take home the vacant GBC belt.

Wiba was started in 2000 and is based in Florida in the US, while the GBC, based in Germany, started in 2005.

Kozin, 19, is undefeated in 12 fights. She has seven stoppages. If big-fight temperament is anything to go by, then Ngubane - nominated for Boxing SA's 2017 female boxer of the year award - should be too experienced for the champion.

She has completed five 10-round championship bouts. Kozin went the full 10-rounds distance only twice.

Ngubane has seven wins, five losses and three draws.

She failed to wrest the WBF junior middleweight belt from defending champion Noni "She Bee Stingin'" Tenge in Kagiso in September last year - nominated for the 2017 Boxing SA female fight of the year.

Ngubane's trainer Sam Ndlovu said they had started preparing for the big fight against Kozin. "We have agreed on purse monies. It is not a great offer but better than what we were offered for the cancelled fight against Inna Sagaydakovskaya for the WBC Silver title in Kazakhstan on December 30."