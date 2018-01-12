Exclusion of Njekanye infuriates licensees

There was a gnashing of teeth from boxing licensees in East London on Wednesday when Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye was not mentioned in the final list of nominees for Boxing SA's (BSA) 2017 Trainer of the Year award.

One such complainant was Loyiso Mtya, the former BSA director of operations and acting chief executive.

"Mzamo did not only do well with Azinga [Fuzile] but a whole lot of other boxers in his stable. Maybe you have to be loved in boxing to get recognition," argued Mtya.

Njekanye hones the skills of many promising boxers.

They include SA, WBC Youth and IBF Continental featherweight champion Fuzile, one of the four nominees for the Boxer of the Year Award alongside WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete, SA welterweight holder Thulani Mbenge and IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena.

Trick is, the boxing fraternity in East London let Njekanye down by not nominating him for the award that is contested by Monelisi Myekeni, Sean Smith, Allan Toweel Junior and Colin Nathan.