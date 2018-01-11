Boxer of the year a tough call for adjudicators

The strong competition for Boxing SA's boxer of the year award will give the adjudication committee sleepless nights trying to choose the winner.

The category for the sought-after accolade comprises high- flying Zolani "Last Born" Tete, sensational Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, the boisterous Thulani "Tulz" Mbenge and the popular Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena.

Nominees in all categories were confirmed at a media briefing in East London yesterday, while the awards ceremony will take place at the Board Walk Casino in Port Elizabeth on February 2.

The event was attended by the likes of Sports Minister Thembelani Nxesi and Eastern Cape MEC for sport Pemmy Majodina.

Said Nxesi: "This is the continuation [of efforts] to recognise sport luminaries. It is a positive way of motivating the young ones because sport teaches you discipline, healthy living and respect."