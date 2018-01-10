Budler gets second chance

Former four times world champion Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler should seize the opportunity of scribbling his name in the annals of local boxing under the new BSA Act of 2001.

This especially when he challenges for the highly respected The Ring Magazine and IBF junior flyweight belts that are held by Japanese Ryoichi Taguchi.

The American boxing magazine has its own championship belts in all 17 weight classes. Vic Toweel was the first local boxer to win The Ring Magazine belt in 1950.

No exact date has been confirmed for Budler's big night, but the IBF championship committee has already ordered Taguchi to defend against the South African.