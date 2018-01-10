Budler gets second chance
Former four times world champion Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler should seize the opportunity of scribbling his name in the annals of local boxing under the new BSA Act of 2001.
This especially when he challenges for the highly respected The Ring Magazine and IBF junior flyweight belts that are held by Japanese Ryoichi Taguchi.
The American boxing magazine has its own championship belts in all 17 weight classes. Vic Toweel was the first local boxer to win The Ring Magazine belt in 1950.
No exact date has been confirmed for Budler's big night, but the IBF championship committee has already ordered Taguchi to defend against the South African.
Taguchi won the IBF title from Milan Melindo on December 31.
Budler lost controversially to Melindo in the Philippines in September last year.
But his trainer and manager Colin Nathan wrote to the IBF's championship committee complaining about a host of things that took place during the fight.
A month later the IBF championship committee ordered a rematch but Melindo already had an option to face Taguchi in a unification bout.
The ruling was that the winner will have to defend against Budler.
Budler said yesterday: "I will definitely be glad to fight Taguchi and win the two titles."
Nathan said: "I have already started engaging with Taguchi's camp and we are looking at doing it in May."
If the two camps fail to reach an agreement, the IBF will order a purse bid to determine the promoter of the championship bout.