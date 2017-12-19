No holidays for ambitious Ngubane

There will be no Christmas party, chocolate, lemon and sugar crinkle cookies for current SA middleweight female boxing champion Mapule "Thunder" Ngubane.

She will be sweating throughout the festive season to get herself ready for her biggest fight ever - the interim WBC Silver junior middleweight championship against Inna "Ice Queen" Sagaydakovskaya at Almaty Arena in Kazakhstan on December 30. Ngubane and her trainer Samson Ndlovu will jet out on December 26.

Ngubane, 29, should be too experienced for the defending champion from Russia who has only six fights - no losses - since her first professional bout in February last year.

The 33-year-old has fought 32 rounds and only two of her bouts have not gone scheduled distances, which means she is a banger of note.

On the other hand, Ngubane, a professional boxer since 2010, has already been involved in five championship bouts all scheduled for 10 rounds .

She has boxed 105 rounds.

Ndlovu said: "There is no Christmas or New Year festivities for us because we will be coming back on January 1, but the consolation is that when we land at OR Tambo International Airport, we will have made history by being the first in the female side to win the interim WBC Silver title.

"We are training hard. The beauty in working with Mapule is that she listens and practises what you tell her to do.

"We have seen fights of our opponent on YouTube. My observation is that she uses her reach and height very well but she loses all when put under pressure. The plan will be to push her backwards and rough her up in the early rounds before we begin to show our true potential from round six onwards.

"Our sacrifices over Christmas will definitely pay dividends."