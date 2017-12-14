'Thulas' Nxesi appoints Ngatane as chair of new BSA board

Vastly experienced boxing administrator Peter Ngatane is the new chairman of the board of Boxing SA (BSA).

The 63-year-old medical doctor was appointed by Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi in his announcement of the full seven-member board yesterday.

Ngatane, who was born and bred in Dube, Soweto - next to the Dube Boyz Club where he trained as an amateur boxer - has served as chairman of the BSA board on two occasions since the new SA Boxing Act of 2001 came into being.

He was appointed alongside Matilda Kabini, Mzamo Gumbi, Khulile Radu, Luthando Jack, Letlhogonolo Noge-Tungamirai and Gilberto Martins. They occupy the office with immediate effect and their term will end in 2020.

"This board has a combined experience of 50 years in boxing and sport, therefore their experience and wisdom will help move boxing to greater heights," said Nxesi.