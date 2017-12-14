Matiti, ex-champ set to join forces

Retired SA junior featherweight and featherweight boxing champion Mabhuti "Macman" Sinyabi says his soon-to-be launched Macman Boxing Promotions will take boxing to new heights next year.

The one-time knockout artist has collaborated with Xaba Events and Promotions of Ayanda Matiti.

"I was almost in tears when Ayanda gave me an award," said Sinyabi, whose life in the ring was celebrated in East London last weekend. It was also to celebrate Matiti's 10th year as a promoter.

"When you look at how former world champions are treated once their boxing days are over, you would never have imagined that someone like me, who did not become a world champion, would be honoured," said Sinyabi. "I still maintain that had I met with Matiti early in my career, we would be talking something else today. We met and gelled. He did not underestimate my ideas. He suggested that I become a promoter.

"I never wanted to be a promoter because of what I have seen but he sat me down and said whatever I do with my life, I must remember that I know boxing better than anything.

"Be on the lookout for a winning team next year. Macman Boxing Promotions and Xaba Events and Management will be untouchable," he said.

Sinyabi, who left 20 of his 29 victims counting stars, hung up his gloves last year after losing the featherweight belt to Azinga Fuzile. Matiti said his vision was to elevate SA boxing and help boxers realise both economic freedom and their dreams.