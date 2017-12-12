Winlock pays tribute to boxing fans

A tearful Shanell Winlock has paid tribute to hundreds of fans who attended her eight-bout development tournament in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, at the weekend.

The event was staged at Don Mateman Hall on Sunday afternoon.

"Your attendance, even from our first tournament here in May, is always appreciated and this is motivating us to keep coming back here," said the boss of Victory Sport Productions whose bill was dubbed "West versus South".

She said she remembered vividly how cold it was when she staged her tournament at the same hall but, still, religious boxing followers ignored those chilly conditions and came in big numbers to cheer on all the youngsters who were in action on that evening.

"Boxers really feel appreciated when fans come to cheer them on and that also helps boxers build a fan base. We will definitely be back early next year. Merry Christmas to all of them," Winlock said.

Some of the current and former champions were in attendance.

Boxers did not disappoint. They gave their best. Trainer Bernie Pailman's three boxers from Westside Boxing Academy - Tebogo Malose, Linda Ntshingila and Melusi Ngema - all won their bouts.

Malose knocked out Lucky Makhubela in the third round, while Ntshingila stopped Surprise Khoza in two.

The bout between Ngema and Anslin Booysens from Eldorado Park lived up to the status of being the main event. In the end, it was Ngema's arms that were raised in triumph after six rounds.