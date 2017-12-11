Magwaca expected, and got, tough fight

The fierce competition presented to his charge Mzuvukile "Old Bones" Magwaca by the Namibian Immanuel "Prince" Naidjala at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday night was what they had anticipated, Western Cape boxing trainer Zola Koti said.

Koti was reacting to Magwaca's unanimous points decision against Naidjala in what was his charge's first defence of his IBF Intercontinental bantamweight belt.

Naidjala was making his comeback after losing the WBO Intercontinental belt to Siboniso "Tiger" Gonya in April.

"We went in there knowing too well that Naidjala would bring his best," said Koti.

"I rang the bell to Magwaca that the fight was going to be tough and he must not allow Naidjala's loss to Gonya fool him.

"Naidjala has got experience. We did all our analysis before the fight, and he gave Magwaca a tough test. I am happy because I know that Magwaca learned a lot form the fight. I knew he would win."

The scores were 118-110 on all three cards. Magwaca remains undefeated after 23 fights.

In another impressive IBF Intercontinental bout, junior featherweight holder Ludumo "9mm" Lamati retained his belt with a lopsided unanimous points decision against experienced Alex Boureima Kabore of Burkina Faso.

Lamati dictated terms throughout the 12 rounds and the scores of 120-107 on all three judges' scorecards reflected the complexion of the fight.

Xolisa Magusha upset Siphamandla Baleni, the defending champion, to win the South African mini-flyweight title on a unanimous 12 round points decision. The scores were 116-112, 118-111 and 117-111.