Big belts on the line tonight

East London boxing fans will enjoy an early Christmas bonanza at Orient Theatre in East London tonight.

Two of the province's talented pugilists - Ludumo "9mm" Lamati and Mzuvukile "Old Bones" Magwaca - defend their IBF regional belts against equally competent foreign opponents.

Lamati puts his Intercontinental junior featherweight title on the line against Alexis Kabore from Burkina Faso, while Magwaca's Intercontinental bantamweight crown will be on the line against Namibian Immanuel "Prince" Naidjala.

These 12-rounders promise to be enthralling based on all boxers' credentials. Lamati is undefeated in 13 fights, while Kabore has only two losses in 29 bouts.

Magwaca is yet to taste defeat after 23 matches, while Naidjala has lost three of his 27 fights.

Lamati, from Mdantsane, is guided from Johannesburg by trainer Rocky Weinstein.

Magwaca, who hails from Duncan Village, is based in the Western Cape under trainer Zola Koti.

Magwaca has previously held the WBF All-Africa junior flyweight, IBO Intercontinental flyweight, WBA International and the WBF Intercontinental bantamweight belts.

The fans will get more than they bargained for with their R100 or R200 at the door when Thembelani Nxoshe from Mdantsane makes a voluntary defence of his SA flyweight belt against Nhlanhla Ngamntwini from Duncan Village.

Such match-ups attract even grannies to boxing venues because of the historic sporting rivalry between Mdantsane and Duncan Village, which are powerhouses in the production of boxing champions.

Siphamandla Baleni will put his SA mini flyweight on the line against Xolisa Magusha, while Uyanda Nogogo and Mziwoxolo Ndwayana will engage in an eight-rounder in the welterweight division.

These bouts will be organised by promoter Ayanda Matiti of Xaba Promotions and Events. "Thirty percent of the gate takings will be a gift to retired former SA featherweight champion Mabhuti "Macman" Sinyabi, who was one of our champions," said Matiti.