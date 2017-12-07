Herculean task at Clash of the Kasi

While some boxers' careers ended when they were actually still apprentices due to being rushed into big fights with the false pretence of big purses, Mpho "Turbo" Seforo is one of the few lucky ones in that his career is guided properly.

Trainer Pius "Mr Hercules" Dipheko is applying appropriate speed in grooming Seforo, who is his homeboy from Kagiso, on the West Rand.

Dipheko - who quit in 2013 after his slugfest with Phillip "Time Bomb" Ndou - was actually groomed the same way.

Seforo has just registered the first defence of his Gauteng junior flyweight belt against Thabang "Pretty Boy" Ramagole in Kagiso on October 28 - his sixth win. He has recorded one draw.

The champion returns to his kraal on December 16, courtesy of Team Dida Promotions and Vision View Productions.

Seforo will welcome Luyanda Nkwankwa of Duncan Village in Eastern Cape for the WBF African junior flyweight vacant title.

Nkwankwa has eight wins, 12 losses and two draws.

Dipheko's other charges, Frank and Fernando Rodriguez, will be in action against Akani Phuzi and John Bopape in non-title fights.

There will be three more bouts on the bill that is dubbed "Clash of the Kasi".

Action will start at 7pm.