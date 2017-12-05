Lamati has no idea how a loss feels

Ludumo "9mm" Lamati says defeat is not an option in the first defence of his IBF Continental junior featherweight title against Alexis Boureima Kabore of Burkina Faso in East London on Friday night.

"It is still too early for me to lose a fight," said Lamati ahead of the bout at Orient Theatre.

"I don't mean that I am looking at losing a fight at a later stage but I am just saying there is still a lot for me to do before I can lose," added the 25-year-old, who is trained in Johannesburg by former heavyweight boxer Rocky Weinstein.

"This guy [Kabore] has got experience from 27 wins in 29 fights and his second recent loss was to Rey Vargas who is a top boxer. He is strong although he does not have many knockouts - only seven.

"I expect him to give me real competition which will enable me to gauge my potential and improvement in boxing."

Lamati, from Mdantsane, emerged victorious against veteran Bongani Mahlangu for the SA title in April. He has 13 wins and no losses.

The bout will form part of the bill that will celebrate Xaba Promotions and Events's 10th anniversary.