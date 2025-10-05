WATCH | Glenrose Xaba targets Valencia Marathon after winning Spar Grand Prix in Joburg

After winning the Johannesburg leg of the Spar Women’s 10km race at Marks Park on Sunday, South African running sensation Glenrose Xaba said her main focus now is the Valencia Marathon in December.

Xaba, who came into Sunday’s race having already won the Grand Prix in Gqeberha last weekend, won the race in time of 33min 07sec ahead of Diniya Abaraya (33:42) and Irvette van Zyl (34:35) in the top three.

She is the first South African women to win five Spar Grand Prix races in one season.

Her season has not finished with a few short distance races lined up in the coming weeks but her main focus is the Valencia Marathon, where she will try to better her own record.

That is if long distance queen Gerda Steyn does not break the record in two weeks’ time at the Cape Town Marathon, where Xaba will not be running.

“The marathon I am preparing for is Valencia because they usually run fast times there and it will be a good challenge for me,” she said, adding she will push for a new South African record.