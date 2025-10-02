HYROX is tipped as the world’s fastest growing fitness sport, and Puma has been a partner since the first race in Hamburg in 2017 and became a global partner in 2023. “HYROX, which has grown enormously in recent years, is one of our strategically most important partnerships as a sports brand, and a great showcase for our innovative performance products” said Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld.
“Our products have proven that they support the different requirements of athletes in this very versatile sport and help them to achieve great results. We’re very encouraged by the great feedback we have received from athletes and partners alike, which helps us position ourselves even stronger as a sports brand.”
Puma also named its newest HYROX ambassadors, including men’s open doubles world record holder Jake Williamson, and women’s pro doubles world record holder and Australia’s fastest female Joanna Wietrzyk.
Puma extends partnership with HYROX fitness racing
Image: Supplied
Global sports company Puma has renewed and extended its partnership with HYROX, the World Series of Fitness Racing, which is expected to draw more than 1.3-million participants around the world this season.
Until 2030, the global sports company will provide official sportswear for HYROX and become the exclusive title partner for the HYROX World Championships. Puma has also signed three additional elite HYROX athletes as global brand ambassadors.
