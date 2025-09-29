Glenrose Xaba has sealed the Spar Grand Prix for a third time, but she will pitch for the final leg of the 10km Women's Series – taking place at Marks Park in Johannesburg on Sunday – even more determined.
“I want to stay consistent,” Xaba said when asked if she would let up now that she’s guaranteed to be this year’s champion after romping to a fourth victory in the five-race series in Gqeberha at the weekend.
“I will still give my best in Joburg because I don’t want people to look at me and say, ‘now that she’s been winning, she doesn't want to give her best in the last leg’. I also want to improve my time in Joburg because it’s not the same as running here in the coastal city. Inland, I always run about 33 or 34 minutes.”
Over the weekend in cloudy Summerstrand, Gqeberha, Xaba finished the 10km in 31:57, the Boxer athlete taking first podium place ahead of Tayla Kavanagh (32:01) and Ethiopian Diniya Abaraya (32:02).
Xaba to use Joburg race to enhance strength
Elite runner on high after winning the Gqeberha leg
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Having won in Cape Town, Durban and Tshwane, Xaba is way ahead in the standings and won’t be caught even if she were to miss this weekend’s finale. But she wants to use the Joburg leg to further enhance her strength as she prepares for other challenges, like next month’s half-marathon in Portugal.
“The Joburg race can sharpen me because I want to prepare for the Lisbon half-marathon [on October 26]. I received an invitation and I aim to improve my time. If I can run 68 or 67 minutes, that would be great. Sixty-six minutes would be a bonus,” Xaba said.
Last year, she set new national records in the 10km in Durban and marathon in Cape Town, but there was no closing in on any record in Gqeberha.
“I was not 100%. Last year I ran a course record here, but today my body was just not responding and I realised I couldn’t push further. I only managed to run hard in the last three kilometres.”
