Glenrose Xaba wins Spar Grand Prix with one race to spare
Image: Michael Sheehan
South African road running star Glenrose Xaba continued her good form by wrapping up her third Spar 10km Women's Challenge Grand Prix with a victory in the Gqeberha leg on Saturday morning.
She will be be crowned the first South African athlete to win the series three times after the final leg at Mark's Park in Johannesburg on Sunday October 7, where she is expected to dominate again.
She has followed in the footsteps of Tadu Nare of Ethiopia and Helalia Johannes of Namibia, the other athletes to have won the Grand Prix three times in the past.
Xaba, who has been in scintillating form this season, finished in first place in a time of 31:57, ahead of Taylor Kavanaugh (32:01) and Ethiopian Daniya Abaraya (32:04) who completed the top three in cool conditions at Summerstrand.
"The race was not easy, it did not go as I planned because my body was responding. I am proud of what I have achieved during the series because I have achieved my goals of the season," said Xaba, who will be the woman to beat in Johannesburg.
"Next week, I want to stay consistent with my times. It will be at high altitude and I want to give my best so that people must not say I didn't give my best ... but won the series.
"Second-placed Kavanaugh, who was not a favourite to finish on the podium, said the race unfolded the way she planned.
"I committed to run with the girls in the first kilometer and break away from the second kilometre. I am proud with the way I ran the race because my body felt strong," said Kavanaugh.
"The course was fast and flat and conditions were favourable to run a good time and I benefited from that."
Over the past few years, Kavanaugh has dipped in form but she is happy to be back on the podium.
"I have gone back to basics and I focused on things that have worked for me. I focused on what has worked for me and I am happy to be on the podium and this will help me with confidence."
Kavanaugh also explained a health scare when she collapsed recently, saying she has recovered.
"In that race, I had a good six kilometres but collapsed after seven kilometres. I had some tests done and it was not that serious. It was an unfortunate one, sometimes these things happen and it is how you come back as an athlete."
