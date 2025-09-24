Mailula is studying at the University of Pretoria, where she also runs for the club. Still, she says she is looking for a new club where they will pay her monthly and believes this year's success will be enough to convince them.
Road runner Mailula markets herself to sponsors by winning races
Image: Tobias Ginsberg
After her win in the Absa Run Your City 10km race in Joburg on Wednesday, SA short-distance runner Karabo Mailula hopes her success this year will inspire confidence from sponsors to support her.
Mailula claimed her first victory in the Absa Run Your City in 33:34 ahead of Florence Nyaingiri of Kenya (35:17) and Rutendo Nyahora, who finished third in 36:35. Mailula's win added to her success in the University Sports South Africa (USSA) Athletics Championships in May, after she secured a gold medal in the women's 10,000m race and the women's half-marathon.
Mailula is studying at the University of Pretoria, where she also runs for the club. Still, she says she is looking for a new club where they will pay her monthly and believes this year's success will be enough to convince them.
“I'm marketing myself since I will be done with my degree this year. Now, I want to get a sponsor and also a club where I can run under them and get paid. That was my goal to run well in major races such as Absa and Spar. If sponsors can come to me, I will have something on the plate to show them that I came into the podium for USSAS, World Students Games. I've won Absa, so I can come with something that is valuable and we can negotiate,” Mailula explained to the media after the race.
With the Spar Women's 10km race in Gqeberha on Saturday, Mailula believes she can do a double and she will have enough time to recover.
“Coming to the Absa was a risk for me that I took, but I told myself that I would be strong mentally and I would make a recovery plan. My coach [Caster Semenya] will help me to recover fast and then I believe I can do that. I will recover starting from today [Wednesday] until I travel to Gqeberha and run the race,” she said.
Meanwhile, in the men's race, Kabelo Mulaudzi stormed to his fourth consecutive win of the season in the Absa Run Your City, crossing the line in a new course record of 28:39 ahead of Emanuel Dinday from Tanzania in 28:45 and Bennett Seloyi rounded off the podium finish in 28:51.
