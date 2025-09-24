Gallants pile on pressure to draw 1-1 with Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership match at FNB stadium on Wednesday.
The Glamour Boys were looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-3 defeat to Sekhukhune United in their last league match here last week, but were forced to settle for a draw.
Khanyisa Mayo made his debut for Chiefs with the opener in the first half before Jaison Clifford equalised late in the second half. Mayo joined Chiefs on loan from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad recently and was handed his first start against Gallants.
Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze opted for five defenders in Paseka Mako, Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross, while Reeve Frosler was used high up when they were attacking.
Chiefs dominated possession in the early stages and looked to use the pace of Mayo, Ashley Du Preez and Gastón Sirino in the attack, but they struggled with their final entry.
Gallants were happy to sit back and wait for a counterattack ball. However, Chiefs were alert to any attack from the counter.
It was Gallants who had the better chances in the first half, but failed to take them, with Chiefs lacking creativity in attack.
The Soweto Giants struggled to create any clear-cut chances earlier in the first half, and it was mainly due to the formation they used.
Despite not creating enough chances, the Glamour Boys went ahead six minutes before the interval when Mayo was played in by Du Preez and poked the ball home from six yards to mark his Chiefs debut with a goal.
Du Preez continued to cause trouble after winning a penalty two minutes before the halftime break after Sibusiso Sikhosana’s handball.
Sirino stepped up to take responsibility but saw his spot-kick saved by Washington Arubi, and Chiefs went into the interval with the slender lead.
Sirino had another chance to increase Amakhosi’s lead immediately after the restart, after he was set up well by Mayo, but saw his efforts go over the bar.
Gallants offered little going forward in the second half as Chiefs continued with their dominance. Mayo was withdrawn for Glody Lilepo before the hour mark.
As the match continued, Gallants grew in confidence and started to create problems for Chiefs.
Their pressure finally paid off when substitute Clifford netted an equaliser with a curling shot on the edge of the box that beat Brandon Petersen. Chiefs will rue the penalty miss by Sirino while they were leading 1-0 before the interval.
