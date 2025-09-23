Mulaudzi the man to beat at Joburg 10km series finale

After making history as the first man to win three consecutive Absa Run Your City Series races, Kabelo Mulaudzi will line up as the clear favourite at the Joburg 10km race on Wednesday determined to close out in style.
The sold out race, part of which is run along Johannesburg’s M1 highway, comes almost three weeks after the 27-year-old Boxer Athletics Club athlete won a third straight national 10km cross country title. To focus on preparing for the final race of the Absa Run Your City, Mulaudzi opted to skip the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km on September 13 which was two weeks after he grabbed second place at the Hollywoodbets Durban race on August 30.
Mulaudzi revealed that he has recovered well and all indications point to a good performance for Wednesday.
“I really wanted the title but my legs were tired from the Hollywood 10km and the guys pushed me hard and I had to dig deep. I am happy with my recovery and I had a good 2000 metre time trial this past Saturday morning at Bheki Langa Track in Alexandra as a final race tune-up,” said Mulaudzi, who is the holder of a 27:41 10km personal best, which he set on the way to victory at the Absa Run Your City Durban leg in July.
As one of only two of the five Absa Run Your City races that he is yet to win, Mulaudzi revealed that his coach Richard Mayer has put a plan in place to improve his chances of finally winning the Joburg race where he finished in third place last year and as the runner-up in 2023.
“The series is at the end of the season and I am generally not at my best because I am tired but my coach and I have worked on my endurance in the preseason to ensure my performance levels don’t drop off towards the end of the season,” he said.
“I would like to achieve a comfortable victory but I know there are strong guys in the field who intend to make me work hard but I am looking forward to winning on my home turf.”
Michel Meyer, Stillwater MD and the series founder wished Mulaudzi well as he plans to win the race.
“Kabelo Mulaudzi has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 season in the Absa Run Your City Series. He’s delivered phenomenal results and it’s clear that he is in excellent shape, both physically and mentally. We wish him everything the best for the grand finale in Johannesburg as he goes for gold,” Meyer said.
SowetanLIVE
Mulaudzi the man to beat at Joburg 10km series finale
Long-distance runner eyes a statement finish to wrap up Absa Run Your City Series in home turf
Image: Tobias Ginsberg
SowetanLIVE
