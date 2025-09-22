Awesome foursome end SA's medal drought

Wayde van Niekerk completed a sensational comeback as he won his first world championship medal in eight years to give SA bronze in a nail-biting 4x400m final in Tokyo yesterday.
Pouring rain couldn’t douse the heat of competition with just seven-hundredths of a second separating the top three teams.
Pre-race favourites Botswana crossed the line first in 2min 57.76sec, securing a second gold to 400m world champion Busang Kebinatshipi.
American 400m hurdles king Rai Benjamin and SA kingpin Zakithi Nene crossed the line so close together their teams were both awarded the same time, 2:57.83, separated by two-thousandths of a second.
It was a great all-round effort by the South Africans who ended a medal drought that had stretched through three world championships - Doha 2019, Oregon 2022 and Budapest 2023.
But the contribution of Van Niekerk, the 400m world record-holder whose career was derailed by a terrible knee injury in 2017, was priceless.
The 33-year-old, who owns the 2015 and 2017 400m world titles and 2016 Olympic crown, clocked the fastest split of the entire relay, going 43.27 in the third leg.
Zakithi Nene bounced back from the disappointment of his fifth place in last Thursday’s 400m final as he closed out the final lap with the second-best time of the relay, 43.93.
On that final lap he closed the distance on the two world champions from Botswana and the US, who went 44.14 and 44.40 respectively.
Lythe Pillay got the team off to a decent start on the opening leg, his 45.02 being the second-fastest over the first 400m.
Matric pupil Udeme Okon, the rain limiting his vision through his glasses, went 45.62, slower than the 45.17 he did in the heats, but he kept his team in the fight before Van Niekerk and Nene secured the medal.
Medals will also be going to the two heat runners, Gardeo Isaacs, who did sterling duty in the opening legs of this relay as well as the mixed 4x400m, and Leendert Koekemoer, the other schoolboy in the squad.
This was SA's third 4x400m medal at the world championships, after a silver at Daegu 2011 and bronze at Seville 1999.
A single bronze might not seem like a great reward, but there were a few positives to come out of Japan.
Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis ended fourth in the women’s javelin after lying second early in the competition, little more than half a metre off the podium.
Gift Leotlela made his maiden 100m final and finished fifth, with veteran Akani Simbine seventh. Sinesipho Dambile made his first 200m final.
Awesome foursome end SA's medal drought
Nene, Wayde, Lythe, Udeme propel country to bronze in 4x400m
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier
