Runners' safety pledged in Soweto Marathon

Bickering continues as race is rerouted to November 29

18 September 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Runners at the start of the Soweto Marathon at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

In response to threats by the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) that the African Bank Soweto Marathon won't happen this year, organisers of the race, a nonprofit company (NPC), have vowed to beef up security and increase police visibility during the November race.

The Soweto Marathon NPC launched the 2025 edition of the People's Race at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg on Wednesday, announcing some changes. 

While in the past the marathon was held on the first Sunday of November, same date as the New York Marathon, organisers now say the race will be held at the end of that month.

Initially, Sunday November 30 was earmarked as the new date, but on Wednesday organisers made another change, revealing the race would now be held on November 29, to avoid the clash with the National Prayer Day at the FNB Stadium on November 30.

Concerns have been raised for the safety of runners on race day, with the SMT and NPC fighting for the rights to organise this year's marathon.

However, headline sponsors African Bank have broken their silence and assured that the safety of the athletes will be prioritised.

We are not sponsoring the trust but the people who run the race. As a sponsor, our commitment to the race from the year that we came into the Soweto Marathon three years ago, the likelihood of the race happening was zero. And it was for various reasons, a lack of sponsors being one of them.
African Bank CEO, Sbusiso Kumalo,

The bank's CEO, Sbusiso Kumalo, said their priority is to make the runners happy.

“We will do whatever it takes to support the race to make sure that it happens. To make sure that the standard of the race continues to grow,” Kumalo told the media after the launch.

“We are not sponsoring the trust but the people who run the race. As a sponsor, our commitment to the race from the year that we came into the Soweto Marathon three years ago, the likelihood of the race happening was zero. And it was for various reasons, a lack of sponsors being one of them.”

Race director Danny Blumberg also promised that they will not take chances when it comes to security and guaranteed the safety of the runners.

“We don't take things lightly; if there are any sort of comments about certain things that might happen on race day, we are looking to that, we will beef up our security through JMPD [Johannesburg metro police department], through SAPS [SA Police Service], and through our security company,” Blumberg said.

African Bank CEO Sbusiso Kumalo says they are happy to back the race
African Bank CEO Sbusiso Kumalo says they are happy to back the race
Image: Neville Khoza

“We would have reaction vehicles on the route and we will ensure that runners enjoy the experience ... and we urge everyone not to focus on the negativity. Let's move forward with the 29th of November.”

Blumberg also confirmed that they could not race on their usual dates in the first week of November due to the G20 Summit in the same month.

