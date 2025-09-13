“So, I am super excited, I can see now the doors are opening and the speed is there, long runs are there, deal work is there and I am ready for the Cape Town Marathon. What is refreshing is that I train alone and I listen to my body every time. When my body says you are down, I take it easy.”
Thabang Mosiako ready for CT Marathon after winning Hollywoodbets 10km race in Joburg
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thabang Mosiako has declared himself ready for the hugely anticipated 2025 Cape Town Marathon next month.
Mosiako was the first man to cross the finishing line at the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race at the Wanderers on Saturday morning in a time of 29:45, followed closely by Bennett Baloyi (30:00) and veteran Stephen Mokoka (30:04).
In the women's section, Kenyan Fridah Ndinda made it two out of two in Johannesburg as she finished in a time of 35:18, ahead of Gerda Steyn (35:52) and rising star Karabo Mailula (36:12).
Speaking afterwards, Mosiako said the race was to test his speed as he continues with preparations for the Cape Town Marathon which will feature a top field including international athletes.
“Yeah, I am s super excited to have won this race in Johannesburg. It was a huge performance for me because I had never won a Hollywoodbets 10km or even any of the Absa races,” he said.
“So, I am super excited, I can see now the doors are opening and the speed is there, long runs are there, deal work is there and I am ready for the Cape Town Marathon. What is refreshing is that I train alone and I listen to my body every time. When my body says you are down, I take it easy.”
Mosiako said the hills of Wanderers and Illovo tested him and that's what he wanted as part of his preparation.
“I saw I am strong when it comes to the hills because I heard Cape Town is not easy because there are some hills and when I did these hills I knew that I am ready.”
Mosiako said he has one 10km race left before the Cape Town Marathon.
“I I must just go and put in one 10km race to see if I am OK or not, today it was very difficult. This has really boosted my confidence, happy and ready to take on each and every competition.”
Mosiako is happy with his season so far.
“It started a bit harsh with injuries and stuff like that but now I am really happy because I am back in shape and Mosiako is back again. I don't see any need to work with a coach.”
