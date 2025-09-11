Returning to Nasrec, Soweto, and hosted by the City of Johannesburg, the African Bank Soweto Marathon route remains unchanged, treasuring the eight significant heritage sites on the marathon route, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital; Walter Sisulu Square; Regina Mundi Catholic Church; Credo Mutwa Cultural Village; Morris Isaacson High School and June 16 Memorial Acre, Vilakazi Street and Hector Pieterson Memorial.
It's all systems go for 30th Soweto Marathon
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
After months of uncertainty, race organisers have confirmed that the 30th Soweto Marathon will take place on Sunday 30 November.
Thousands of entries have already flooded in.
The Soweto Marathon nonprofit company that is organising the race on behalf of Soweto athletics clubs has confirmed that all is on track as per the hugely successful 2024 Soweto Marathon — the country’s biggest one-day road race.
Returning to Nasrec, Soweto, and hosted by the City of Johannesburg, the African Bank Soweto Marathon route remains unchanged, treasuring the eight significant heritage sites on the marathon route, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital; Walter Sisulu Square; Regina Mundi Catholic Church; Credo Mutwa Cultural Village; Morris Isaacson High School and June 16 Memorial Acre, Vilakazi Street and Hector Pieterson Memorial.
Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli said that they will execute “another remarkably run iconic event that is unrivalled in passion, spirit, unity and celebration, just like they did in 2023 and 2024”.
“We are grateful to once again have the trust of the athletics clubs of Soweto. The support given to us from all our other partners, clubs, governing bodies, and runners has been nothing short of extraordinary. We know the standard our community expects and promise you nothing short of exceptional from start gun to finish line,” Mbuli said.
Mbuli said that David Sathikge, who was expelled by Athletics SA (ASA) on July 1 2023 is not allowed to address any meeting relating to the Soweto Marathon in any capacity.
Benjamin Khunou and Sathikge are also precluded from holding any administrative position in the sports of athletics, as expressed by the general counsel of ASA, who have unanimously resolved to expel them from the sport.
Finally, Stan Itshegetseng has also been placed on indefinite suspension pending a disciplinary hearing, so he too is not allowed to address any correctly constituted meeting relating to the Soweto Marathon in any capacity.
Entry fees for all three categories have remained unchanged from 2023 — R380 for the 42.2km; R300 for the 21.1km, and R280 for the 10km. To enter, runners need to visit www.sowetomarathon.com. The prize money remains equal for both the male and female categories, with the 42.2km open winner set to take home R250,000.
