“I'm very excited, just like the Soweto Marathon last year, I didn't know the route, but I managed to win it. That's why I love to run the races I don't know.”
By yesterday, about 735 entries were already sold and the organisers are hopeful that they will get more before online entries close on September 19. Khonkhobe, who won the Two Oceans and Soweto Marathon last year, added that he is looking forward to seeing what the race has in store for him in his debut.
“The training is going well and I am also preparing for the Soweto Marathon, so I will use this race as part of that. I have to do more mileage because City 2 City is a 50km distance.”
Meanwhile, Lucky Mohale said he will use this race to prepare for his first Comrades Marathon next year and is excited to be training with Khonkhobe as he will improve his time.
“I'm happy to train with younger boys because, remember, I was training alone. Now I'm training with Khonkhobe. He is faster, especially when competing in ultra-marathons and 42km races. Even when we are training, there is no time to jog.”
Khonkhobe gunning for ultra-marathon glory on the first go
'I don't have pressure, I want to win the race'
As Onalenna Khonkhobe plans to win the City 2 City ultra-marathon and also defend his Soweto Marathon title in November, long-distance runner he feels he will have enough in his legs to do both.
The City 2 City will take place on September 28, starting at the Marlboro Gautrain Station and finishing at the Pilditch Stadium in Tshwane. The event features a 50km ultra-marathon, supported by 10km and 5km races, with the 50km starting at 6am and the shorter races beginning at 7am.
Registered runners are urged to use their official race numbers for free travel on Gautrain to and from the race. Two months after the City 2 City, Khonkhobe made it clear yesterday that he is going for a win in both races with the Soweto Marathon set to take place at the end of November.
“I'm going to do both, but I will recover after City 2 City. I will rest for only seven days, then go back to training for the Soweto Marathon,” Khonkhobe told the media after the launch.
“I don't have pressure, I want to win the race. I don't know the course, but I'm going to win this thing simply.
