Sport

How Bafana can escape Lesotho’s latest threat on Mokoena

Retired ref Sweeney says midfielder has already served suspension

04 September 2025 - 15:33
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, qualifier match between South Africa and Lesotho at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, qualifier match between South Africa and Lesotho at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

While the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) has made it known that they’ll protest if Bafana Bafana field Teboho Mokoena in Friday’s World Cup qualifier, retired referee Errol Sweeney has identified a loophole SA could use should Fifa listen to Lesotho’s protest.

LeFA argues that Mokoena should serve a suspension at Free State Stadium for the 6pm match, having played when he was suspended in March in Polokwane, where Bafana beat Likuena 2-0.

Fifa is yet to decide if Bafana should be docked points for fielding Mokoena, who had accumulated two yellow cards and should, as a result, have been ineligible for the first leg. SA’s Group C rivals, Nigeria and Benin, have also told the global football body to dock SA three points.

Mokoena didn’t play in Bafana’s subsequent World Cup qualifier fixture, a 2-0 win over Benin away, three days after the Lesotho game. According to Sweeney, that could be Bafana’s escape clause, should Fifa entertain LeFA’s protest.

We think Safa was afraid of worsening the matter when they spared Mokoena against Benin...that was not him serving his suspension.
Mokhosi Mohapi, LeFA secretary-general

“Every country or team has a right to protest before any game if they feel there’s a need for that,” Sweeney told Sowetan yesterday. “This Mokoena matter is tricky, but the fact that Bafana didn’t use him in the next game [against Benin] is a loophole, meaning he has effectively served his suspension.”

LeFA secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi confirmed that they’ll play Friday’s clash against Bafana under protest, arguing that Mokoena missed the Benin clash because Safa was scared of making the situation worse, not because he was serving a suspension.

“We will definitely protest before the game,” Mohapi told Sowetan. “Mokoena has never served his one-match suspension. Can Safa choose which games their players can miss if suspended? We think Safa was afraid of worsening the matter when they spared Mokoena against Benin...that was not him serving his suspension.” 

Bafana top Group C of these qualifiers with 13 points, five above second-placed Rwanda, who are tied on points with Benin in third spot, but boast a better goal difference.

SowetanLIVE

Duba unfazed by social media criticism over aggressive play

Known for his aggressive approach during matches, Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba insists he is not bothered by what people say on social media ...
Sport
1 day ago

Beganovic never doubted Galaxy would turn corner

After their three successive victories in the Betway Premiership, TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic wants his side to keep their feet on the ground and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maboe wants to repay Chiefs' faith in him with trophies

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Lebohang Maboe says he has unfinished business with the club after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns recently.
Sport
1 day ago

Gavin Hunt(ing) for more players to reinforce Durban City

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that they'll use the Fifa break to strengthen their squad, bemoaning the lack of depth.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages