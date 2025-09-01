The Quick Interview | Olympian sheds light on post-career struggles of athletes

Transitioning from professional sport into everyday life comes with unique challenges for athletes, often leaving them battling identity loss and searching for purpose. That is because being an athlete is all they know since childhood and now they have to leave it, with many not having academic qualifications or experience to do anything else.
Former SA Olympian and track star Alyssa Conley shares her insights on these struggles, the barriers facing women athletes, and the support systems needed to help them thrive beyond the track.
Sowetan: What are some of the career transition challenges you’ve experienced and seen?
Conley: Transitioning from being an athlete can lead to an identity crisis, as many athletes define themselves by their performance. When their careers end, they may struggle to find purpose and direction. They lack experience in other fields and often face challenges without mentorship or guidance.
This can lead to downtime, depression, or unhealthy coping mechanisms. It's crucial to provide mental support, mentorship, and coaching to help athletes navigate this transition and establish new career paths.
Sowetan: What unique challenges do female athletes face compared to their male counterparts?
Conley: Women with qualifications in sports management or related fields face significant barriers in gaining entry into sporting organisations, which tend to prioritise men for these positions. As a result, many women often resort to roles like physical education teachers or personal trainers instead of utilising their degrees. This challenge is further exacerbated for women in sports, as they often lack the years of experience that are typically valued. Advocacy for women in this field is crucial, as opportunities remain limited regardless of their qualifications and experience.
Sowetan: How can support systems help athletes transitioning out of their sport avoid identity loss and potential PTSD, given that their former life was so consuming?
Conley: Mentoring and coaching play a vital role in supporting athletes, especially during their performance journey and transition to retirement. Access to resources like education and mentorship is crucial.
Initiatives like Momentum's Women in Sport Summit and the She Owns Her Success campaign provide essential tools and connections for women in various roles in sports. Additionally, programs like Booster Boots funding enable athletes to pitch business ideas and receive guidance on developing skills in areas like business planning and financial management.
Athletes possess valuable attributes like discipline and a willingness to learn, and programs like these help them access industry specialists and further their growth.
Sowetan: Do you think the difficulty athletes face transitioning to normal life is a long-standing issue or one that's getting worse?
Conley: The issue of athlete transition has persisted for years, affecting both high-profile athletes like Graham Smith and Natalie du Toit and organisations frequently fail to take meaningful action.
It’s essential for athletes to engage actively by attending summits, applying for funding, and seeking guidance. This challenge is a two-way street; the responsibility lies with both organisations and athletes to take action. Ultimately, the situation's improvement depends on the collaborative efforts of both parties.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Olympian sheds light on post-career struggles of athletes
Image: Roger Sedres
Transitioning from professional sport into everyday life comes with unique challenges for athletes, often leaving them battling identity loss and searching for purpose. That is because being an athlete is all they know since childhood and now they have to leave it, with many not having academic qualifications or experience to do anything else.
Former SA Olympian and track star Alyssa Conley shares her insights on these struggles, the barriers facing women athletes, and the support systems needed to help them thrive beyond the track.
Sowetan: What are some of the career transition challenges you’ve experienced and seen?
Conley: Transitioning from being an athlete can lead to an identity crisis, as many athletes define themselves by their performance. When their careers end, they may struggle to find purpose and direction. They lack experience in other fields and often face challenges without mentorship or guidance.
This can lead to downtime, depression, or unhealthy coping mechanisms. It's crucial to provide mental support, mentorship, and coaching to help athletes navigate this transition and establish new career paths.
Sowetan: What unique challenges do female athletes face compared to their male counterparts?
Conley: Women with qualifications in sports management or related fields face significant barriers in gaining entry into sporting organisations, which tend to prioritise men for these positions. As a result, many women often resort to roles like physical education teachers or personal trainers instead of utilising their degrees. This challenge is further exacerbated for women in sports, as they often lack the years of experience that are typically valued. Advocacy for women in this field is crucial, as opportunities remain limited regardless of their qualifications and experience.
Sowetan: How can support systems help athletes transitioning out of their sport avoid identity loss and potential PTSD, given that their former life was so consuming?
Conley: Mentoring and coaching play a vital role in supporting athletes, especially during their performance journey and transition to retirement. Access to resources like education and mentorship is crucial.
Initiatives like Momentum's Women in Sport Summit and the She Owns Her Success campaign provide essential tools and connections for women in various roles in sports. Additionally, programs like Booster Boots funding enable athletes to pitch business ideas and receive guidance on developing skills in areas like business planning and financial management.
Athletes possess valuable attributes like discipline and a willingness to learn, and programs like these help them access industry specialists and further their growth.
Sowetan: Do you think the difficulty athletes face transitioning to normal life is a long-standing issue or one that's getting worse?
Conley: The issue of athlete transition has persisted for years, affecting both high-profile athletes like Graham Smith and Natalie du Toit and organisations frequently fail to take meaningful action.
It’s essential for athletes to engage actively by attending summits, applying for funding, and seeking guidance. This challenge is a two-way street; the responsibility lies with both organisations and athletes to take action. Ultimately, the situation's improvement depends on the collaborative efforts of both parties.
SowetanLIVE
State of female athletics in SA saddens me - Conley
Caster Semenya is SA's most searched sportswoman
Swimmer Natalie Du Toit in Sascoc debacle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos