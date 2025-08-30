Soon after winning the annual Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Saturday, SA long-distance runner Glenrose Xaba confirmed that she won't be taking part in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo in September.
The runner had hoped to qualify for the Championship over 5,000m or 10,000m on the track, but that eluded her, and she said her focus was now to run one marathon before the end of the year.
Xaba is in excellent form this season after winning the Spar Women's 10km race and Absa Run Your City in August.
She dominated the Hollywoodbets race from start to finish to clock 31:34 ahead of Neheng Khatala (31:44), and Fridah Ndinda, who finished third in 35:05.
"We've discussed with my coach [Caster Semenya] and my manager [Leroy Merlin], they said I won't do the World Championships. It is better to do one marathon at the end of the year," Xaba told the media after the race at Kingsmead Stadium.
"So far, my manager is still looking for a good marathon, and they have not told me yet. So, I'm not going to do the World Championship. I'm not prepared enough to go to that because it was not in my plans when it comes to the marathon.
Xaba to give World Athletics Championship in Tokyo a miss
Runner and handler have decided It is better for her to do one marathon at the end of the year
Image: Adnaan Mohamed
Soon after winning the annual Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Saturday, SA long-distance runner Glenrose Xaba confirmed that she won't be taking part in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo in September.
The runner had hoped to qualify for the Championship over 5,000m or 10,000m on the track, but that eluded her, and she said her focus was now to run one marathon before the end of the year.
Xaba is in excellent form this season after winning the Spar Women's 10km race and Absa Run Your City in August.
She dominated the Hollywoodbets race from start to finish to clock 31:34 ahead of Neheng Khatala (31:44), and Fridah Ndinda, who finished third in 35:05.
"We've discussed with my coach [Caster Semenya] and my manager [Leroy Merlin], they said I won't do the World Championships. It is better to do one marathon at the end of the year," Xaba told the media after the race at Kingsmead Stadium.
"So far, my manager is still looking for a good marathon, and they have not told me yet. So, I'm not going to do the World Championship. I'm not prepared enough to go to that because it was not in my plans when it comes to the marathon.
"I planned to qualify with track, so I can't jump to go to the marathon without a short period of preparation because I need to get enough endurance in my body. You can't go for a marathon with 30km, you need to go there with a full programme to have two 40kms in your body and more 35s or 38s."
Xaba was also pleased with her performance in the Hollywood race despite falling short of her record, saying she was tired toward the end after competing in the Absa Run Your City race on Sunday. "I'm very happy with the win because I've never won this race before. The first time I did it in 2022, it was when I was struggling with injuries and I came in second place," she said.
"Today, I made it, to be the first one to cross the finish line. What made me very happy was that I ran the seasonal best close to my SA record [31:12]. The last 400m, my legs could not take it anymore. I think the hills in Tshwane last week were still on my legs."
In the men's race, Kamohelo Mofolo came first in 27:58, with Kabelo Mulaudzi second in 28:01 and Thabang Mosiako rounded off the podium finish in 28:03.
SowetanLIVE
Mokoka advises young runners not to overdo it
WATCH | Hat-trick pony Mulaudzi hungry for more
'I hope my win will motivate the next generation' — Xaba
Gebre wins the race but misses the challenge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos