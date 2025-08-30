Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Saturday.
Dravid was offered a broader position in a structural review but the former India coach declined it, the franchise said.
“Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey over many years,” the 2008 IPL champions said in a statement.
“His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”
Former India captain Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 as a player and captained the side until 2013.
He served as the team mentor until 2015 and returned as head coach earlier this year when Rajasthan failed to make the playoff.
Dravid quits as head coach of Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Image: Vipin Pawar/Shutterstock/Backpagepix
Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Saturday.
Dravid was offered a broader position in a structural review but the former India coach declined it, the franchise said.
“Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey over many years,” the 2008 IPL champions said in a statement.
“His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”
Former India captain Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 as a player and captained the side until 2013.
He served as the team mentor until 2015 and returned as head coach earlier this year when Rajasthan failed to make the playoff.
‘It was going South Africa’s way but we wanted it so badly’: India captain Rohit
Bavuma desperate to protect proud Proteas record against Indian superstars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos