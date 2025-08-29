Sport

The Quick Interview | Comrades Marathon veteran of 50 runs, Louis Massyn, plans to complete two more

29 August 2025 - 07:48
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Louis Massyn received the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday.
Image: Zamani Makautsi/BackpagePix

After becoming the first athlete to complete 50 Comrades Marathon runs, Louis Massyn is still hungry for more and plans to run the next two races.

Massyn, 74, entered his first Comrades in 1973, and the only years he didn’t compete were in 2020 and 2021 when the race was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in 2022 due to a knee injury.

In June, he ran his 50th Comrades, a distance of 89.98km from KwaZulu-Natal capital Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

On Sunday, Massyn was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the SA Sports Awards for his incredible milestone. He spoke to Sowetan afterwards, to reflect on his journey and the challenges he has faced.

Sowetan: Louis, your 50th Comrades is in the bag. How did you do it?

Massyn: Well, I was listening to my body all the time, even when there was a small injury. I really listened to it and it was absolutely great. You don’t compete against Bruce Fordyce or Allan Robb. You are competing against one person, and that is yourself. So, yes, it is absolutely marvellous to be part of the history of the Comrades.

Sowetan: What's your next mission in roadrunning?

Massyn: Age is catching up with me. I’m almost 75. I need to listen to my body, but two more Comrades is my goal, and then I will probably quit. I’ve got 28 Two Oceans [marathon] medals, and for sure, I would like to be the first athlete to get 52 Comrades medals as well.

Sowetan: How hard was it to run and finish so many Comrades races?

Massyn: It is not like I really had any challenges out there. All I knew was that you needed to run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban or vice versa. That was a challenge, and it remains a challenge. Comrades remains the greatest ultra-marathon in the world, and with its rich history, to be part of that is really fantastic.

Sowetan: Did you ever think you would complete 50 Comrade Marathons when you first started?

Massyn: Absolutely not. If you had said this 20 years ago, [I would have said] 30 Comrades is great, but eventually, I managed to become the first athlete to achieve 50 medals. I would not have thought about that in 1980 — not at all.

Sowetan: What's your take on being honoured with a lifetime achievement award?

Massyn: It is amazing to be one of the recipients of this great award. I was informed that I was going to receive the award, but when it was announced, it came as a huge surprise.

