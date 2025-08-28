ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Xola Mlambo calls for Bafana Bafana support against Lesotho and Nigeria

In the 78th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by footballer Xola Mlambo and commentator Sizwe Mabena.
In a wide-ranging interview, they speak about the latest football developments including the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad where coach Hugo Broos has made interesting choices.
Broos has announced the extended squad for the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against neighbours Lesotho and rivals Nigeria next week in Bloemfontein.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mlambo says South Africans must go out and show support for the national team as they need the six points to stay on course to qualify for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.
One of the major talking points of the past few weeks was the unsettled situation of Lucas Ribeiro and Khuliso Mudau at Mamelodi Sundowns and Mlambo says they must find each other.
Mlambo also speaks about his impressions of Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou who has started the season by leading the Buccaneers to the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC at Mbombela Stadium next month.
