Swimming star Tatjana Smith bags double at SA Sports Awards

25 August 2025 - 09:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Tatjana Smith.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After a year where she announced her retirement from swimming following a successful spell at Paris Olympics Games, Tatjana Smith won big at the SA Sports Awards taking home two accolades at the Sun City Superbowl on Sunday night.

Smith took the Sportswoman of the Year Award and the Sport Star of the Year accolade, beating sprinter Akani Simbine and Paralympic champion Mpumelelo Mhlongo.

Tatjana Smith, Olympic gold medallist

Other winners was the 4x100m men's relay team for the Team of the Year accolade, while Mhlongo took the Sportsman of the Year with Disability.

SA Paralympic champion Simone Kruger also took two awards, winning the Junior Star of the Year with Disability and the Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability.

Smith thanked everyone for the support after she won two medals – a gold in the 100m breaststroke and a silver in the 200m breaststroke at the Olympics games last year before retiring. 

“SA, thank you for allowing me to be your golden girl, it's honestly been an honour. It was bigger than I ever dreamed,” Smith said.

“I can't put into words how much your support has meant, there are no words to describe how special it was to stand on the stage and represent SA. I never want to give that up for the world.”

All winners

Sports Star of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)

Sportsman of the Year: Alan Hartherly (Cycling)

Sportswoman of the Year: Tatjana Smith 

Sportswoman of the Year with Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Para athletics)

Sportswoman of the Year with Disability: Simone Kruger (Para athletics)

Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring (Swimming) 

Sport Team of the Year: 4x100m Men's Team (Paris Olympics)

National Federation of the Year: SA Rugby Union (Rugby)

Technical official of the Year: Ernest Strydom (para Cycling)

Sports Media Journalist of the Year: Palesa Monaleng

Sports Visual Journalist of the Year: Roger Sedres

Youth/Junior Sport Team of the Year: SA U19 Tug of War Men's Team (Tug of War)

Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year: Simone Kruger (Para Athletics)

Sport Volunteer of the Year: Phuti Lekoloane (Football)

Recreation Body of the Year: Made for More Zama (Para Surfing)

Sports Administrator of the Year: Pholetsi Moseki (Cricket).

