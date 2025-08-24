Both athletes finished in 29 minutes but the officials awarded the win to Mulaudzi, who was not even sure he had won. The victory means he has now won the series for the third consecutive time after wins in Cape Town and Durban.
WATCH | Hat-trick pony Mulaudzi hungry for more
After third consecutive Absa race win, runner now targets Hollywoodbets
Image: Supplied
After completing a historic hat-trick of victories in the Absa Run Your City 10km series in Tshwane on Sunday, SA long distance runner Kabelo Mulaudzi was proud to have edged Ethiopian runner Aklilu Asfaw in a nail-biting photo finish.
Both athletes finished in 29 minutes but the officials awarded the win to Mulaudzi, who was not even sure he had won. The victory means he has now won the series for the third consecutive time after wins in Cape Town and Durban.
“I’m proud of what I achieved today. The race was tough, but I embraced it. My season is going really well and I’m looking forward to what is next,” Mulaudzi told the media after the race.
“I have been chasing this hat-trick for a long time and finally achieving it feels amazing. Now Im hungrier than ever."
Mulaudzi has now set his sights on the Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Saturday and said he will go for a win there as well.
“If I can win in Durban next week, it will make this season even more special. Today I was not sure if I had won, it was that close,” he said.
“But I’m thrilled to make it three in a row. I want to thank my sponsors and the organisers for making this possible.”
In the women’s race, Glenrose Xaba continued with her impressive form after she finished first in 31:50 to add to her Spar Women’s 10km Grand Prix series earlier this month.
Kenya’s Rebecca Mwangi settled for second place in 32:41 with Ethiopia’s Salem Gebre taking third in 33:05. Xaba was also happy with her performance and said she was now targeting the 10km race in Durban on Saturday.
“The race went well and I’m happy with the results. The body responded well and the competition was on another level,” Xaba said.
“It really means a lot for me to win so many races this year. It shows my hard work and consistency and that motivates me.”
SowetanLIVE
