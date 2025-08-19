Mulaudzi eyes historic hat-trick in Tshwane's 10km

Opting to skip his main 10km event over, which he is the defending SA Champion to run the shorter race, the Boxer Athletics Club top runner delivered a typically measured performance, crossing the finish line ahead of 1500m specialist Sibusiso Msibi and the up and coming Fernando Macavele.
“Everything started with cross country when I was still young. That’s the foundation for me,” Mulaudzi said. “The race was tactical because this is not my event. I knew that the guys are faster than I am, so I had to come out and enjoy the race because I always run a 4km time trial the week before an Absa Run Your City race. I’m happy.”
Coached by Richard Mayer, the PUMA athlete is enjoying a profitable 2025 season which included a bronze medal at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Senior Track and Field Championship over 5000m and a personal best 27:41 on the way to victory at the Absa Run Your City race in Durban.
Add to that his latest cross country triumph over middle-distance speed specialists, along with the confidence gained from winning both the races in Cape Town and Durban, Mulaudzi has his sights set on a third consecutive podium finish this time at the Tshwane leg at the Union Buildings, following his victory at the inaugural 2023 event and third place position last year.
“This was a time trial for me. I just came here and won the race so I can be ready for next week. Next week is the big one. I hope I can run well and win three in a row and I’ll be happy.”
Michael Meyer managing director of Stillwater and the series founder said they are pleased to welcome Mulaudzi back in the series.
“Kabelo Mulaudzi is enjoying a fantastic 2025 season, building on his reputation as one of South Africa’s most consistent and exciting athletes,” Meyer said.
“We are proud to welcome him back to the race on Sunday, an event where he has already made his mark with a memorable victory at the inaugural race in 2023 and a strong third place finish last year.”
SowetanLIVE
Mulaudzi eyes historic hat-trick in Tshwane's 10km
Long-distance runner confident ahead of bid for another series title win
Image: Supplied
Fresh from winning another provincial cross country title this past weekend, Kabelo Mulaudzi is confident of clinching a record third consecutive Absa Run Your City series victory and a seventh straight series podium when he lines up in the Tshwane 10km race on Sunday.
Mulaudzi underlined his credentials as the overwhelming favourite to breast the tape in the nation’s capital by winning the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) Cross Country 4km title in Germiston on Saturday.
Opting to skip his main 10km event over, which he is the defending SA Champion to run the shorter race, the Boxer Athletics Club top runner delivered a typically measured performance, crossing the finish line ahead of 1500m specialist Sibusiso Msibi and the up and coming Fernando Macavele.
“Everything started with cross country when I was still young. That’s the foundation for me,” Mulaudzi said. “The race was tactical because this is not my event. I knew that the guys are faster than I am, so I had to come out and enjoy the race because I always run a 4km time trial the week before an Absa Run Your City race. I’m happy.”
Coached by Richard Mayer, the PUMA athlete is enjoying a profitable 2025 season which included a bronze medal at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Senior Track and Field Championship over 5000m and a personal best 27:41 on the way to victory at the Absa Run Your City race in Durban.
Add to that his latest cross country triumph over middle-distance speed specialists, along with the confidence gained from winning both the races in Cape Town and Durban, Mulaudzi has his sights set on a third consecutive podium finish this time at the Tshwane leg at the Union Buildings, following his victory at the inaugural 2023 event and third place position last year.
“This was a time trial for me. I just came here and won the race so I can be ready for next week. Next week is the big one. I hope I can run well and win three in a row and I’ll be happy.”
Michael Meyer managing director of Stillwater and the series founder said they are pleased to welcome Mulaudzi back in the series.
“Kabelo Mulaudzi is enjoying a fantastic 2025 season, building on his reputation as one of South Africa’s most consistent and exciting athletes,” Meyer said.
“We are proud to welcome him back to the race on Sunday, an event where he has already made his mark with a memorable victory at the inaugural race in 2023 and a strong third place finish last year.”
SowetanLIVE
Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat
How non-payment shattered dreams of Mpumalanga Marathon winners
Cape Town runner dies after tree falls on her during race
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos