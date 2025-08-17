“We are here now as champions. The difference this year was to aim for this tournament, whatever we do with my learners.
Manzomthombo, Helpmekaar off to Singapore
Schools to represent SA in international youth netball tournament
Image: Supplied
After winning the Sanlam Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Championship finals at Konka Family Adventure Resort in Rustenburg on Saturday, Manzomthombo Secondary School from Western Cape and Helpmekaar Kollege of Johannesburg have earned a trip to Singapore to represent SA in the International Youth Netball Challenge in November.
Both schools were crowned champions after winning the U15 finals. The competition saw 36 schools representing all nine provinces in the U-15 tournament, which started on Friday with a round-robin group. The schools were split into two groups, with 16 in the Botho stream (Affluent schools) and the other in the Ubuntu stream (Township schools).
Manzomthombo won the Ubuntu section after beating Majeje Secondary School, while Helpmekaar won the Botho stream after beating Middelburg Hoerskool and will head to Singapore in an all-expenses paid trip by the sponsors.
Manzomthombo coach Frank Xaba was excited about their achievement after seven years of trying.
“I’m happy and I’m looking forward to going to Singapore. I have been with this tournament for seven years and we’ve never won it. Every time I finish position two or position three, but this year I decided to take it and indeed we took it,” Xaba said.
Helpmekaar coach Tanja Saestad, said the trip to Singapore will offer them an opportunity to learn from other countries.
“International exposure is something valuable for any player and the experience will be amazing for us. We are looking to learn from other countries and develop,” Saestad said.
Meanwhile, Motsepe Foundation head of sports, arts and sponsorship Peter Ledwaba said it was an excellent competition and congratulated both the winners.
“We are happy with what we saw today, the tournament went well. We are happy with the standard of play that we saw here, and on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation and the board of trustees, we think the winners that were here deserved to win,” said Ledwaba.
