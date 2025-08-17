Sport

Gebre wins the race but misses the challenge

Ethiopian runner says she wished her great rival Glenrose Xaba was there

By Neville Khoza - 17 August 2025 - 12:41
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Selam Gebre, winner of the I0km Totalsports Women's Race at Marks Park in Emmerentia, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After winning the Totalsports women’s race at Marks Park in Joburg on Sunday, Ethiopian runner Selam Gebre claimed she missed her rival, Glenrose Xaba, who always challenges her.

Gebre  delivered a dominant performance to win the race in 33 minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Naheng Khatala of Lesotho in 33:44, while Debrah Cherotich rounded off the podium in 34:20. Karabo Mailula was the first South African home when she finished in fourth place in 35:58.

Xaba, who has been dominating the short distance, didn’t take part in the Joburg leg and Gebra said she would have loved to run with her as she always gives her a tough challenge.

“I love the competition, we help each other to pace time and Xaba helps me a lot to keep pushing and trying harder and I was a bit upset that she was not here,” Gebre said after the race.

Gebre said the plan now is to build on this victory ahead of the Absa Run Your City in Tshwane on Sunday.

“I hope this experience will help me when I race in Tshwane next week. I’m tired from my travels and I could feel it in my legs during the race.

“There was one runner with me for a big part of the race. I just had to keep moving and the runner got tired and dropped off.

“The course was tough and I’m very happy to have won and it gives me motivation for my next event.”

Khatala was also pleased with her performance after finishing second.

“This is my second time at the Joburg race. Last year I had the flu and I didn’t finish, so I’m very proud of myself. 

“I executed the race very well and I did all three events for the first time.”

About 12 000 women took part in the race in support of PinkDrive.

SowetanLIVE 

