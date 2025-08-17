A brave but bloodied Dricus du Plessis surrendered his UFC middleweight crown to Russian Khamzat Chimaev on a points decision in Chicago on Saturday night.
Khamzat dominated the South African, scoring frequent take-downs and then punishing the champion with shots.
But in the final round Du Plessis produced a few moments of hope in the final fifth, turning one take-down around and landing some good punches at distance, but it wasn’t enough.
All three judges scored it 50-44 for undefeated Chimaev, who went into the bout as the favourite.
After the bout the new champion described Du Plessis as a real African lion.
“He’s just like a blanket,” Du Plessis said of Chimaev, promising to come back to fight for the belt again.
Brave Dricus du Plessis loses UFC middleweight crown in bloody fight
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
A brave but bloodied Dricus du Plessis surrendered his UFC middleweight crown to Russian Khamzat Chimaev on a points decision in Chicago on Saturday night.
Khamzat dominated the South African, scoring frequent take-downs and then punishing the champion with shots.
But in the final round Du Plessis produced a few moments of hope in the final fifth, turning one take-down around and landing some good punches at distance, but it wasn’t enough.
All three judges scored it 50-44 for undefeated Chimaev, who went into the bout as the favourite.
After the bout the new champion described Du Plessis as a real African lion.
“He’s just like a blanket,” Du Plessis said of Chimaev, promising to come back to fight for the belt again.
WATCH | Siya and Etzebeth go crazy as Dricus wins UFC title
UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in the world'
SA's Du Plessis outpoints Strickland to take UFC middleweight title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos