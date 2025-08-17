Sport

Brave Dricus du Plessis loses UFC middleweight crown in bloody fight

By SPORT STAFF - 17 August 2025 - 09:17
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev during the weigh-in for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago.
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev during the weigh-in for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A brave but bloodied Dricus du Plessis surrendered his UFC middleweight crown to Russian Khamzat Chimaev on a points decision in Chicago on Saturday night.

Khamzat dominated the South African, scoring frequent take-downs and then punishing the champion with shots.

But in the final round Du Plessis produced a few moments of hope in the final fifth, turning one take-down around and landing some good punches at distance, but it wasn’t enough.

All three judges scored it 50-44 for undefeated Chimaev, who went into the bout as the favourite.

After the bout the new champion described Du Plessis as a real African lion.

“He’s just like a blanket,” Du Plessis said of Chimaev, promising to come back to fight for the belt again.

WATCH | Siya and Etzebeth go crazy as Dricus wins UFC title

Springbok legends Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth lost it when mixed martial arts star Dricus du Plessis defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship ...
Sport
11 months ago

UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in the world'

Newly crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis stands by his comments that the South African government ...
Sport
1 year ago

SA's Du Plessis outpoints Strickland to take UFC middleweight title

Dricus du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland to claim a split-decision win and the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena on ...
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and farewells
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest