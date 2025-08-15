Bafana Bafana will have to qualify for the quarterfinal of Africa Nations Championship the hard way after playing to a 0-0 draw against Niger at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.
This draw leaves Bafana in a precarious position as only a victory against hosts Uganda is guaranteed to take the South Africans to the quarterfinals.
As things stands, Bafana are on five points while Uganda are on top of Group C on six with a plus-2 goal difference compared to Bafana's plus-1.
Bafana are third in Group C, with Algeria, who are facing already eliminated Niger on Monday, placed second with a better goal difference than Bafana.
Algeria drew 1-1 against Guinea on Friday, earning a point that ensured they remain ahead of Bafana going into the decisive final matches on Monday.
Bafana held by Niger, now must beat Uganda to make it to Chan's last 8
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana will have to qualify for the quarterfinal of Africa Nations Championship the hard way after playing to a 0-0 draw against Niger at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.
This draw leaves Bafana in a precarious position as only a victory against hosts Uganda is guaranteed to take the South Africans to the quarterfinals.
As things stands, Bafana are on five points while Uganda are on top of Group C on six with a plus-2 goal difference compared to Bafana's plus-1.
Bafana are third in Group C, with Algeria, who are facing already eliminated Niger on Monday, placed second with a better goal difference than Bafana.
Algeria drew 1-1 against Guinea on Friday, earning a point that ensured they remain ahead of Bafana going into the decisive final matches on Monday.
Bafana Chan coach Ntseki expecting tough battle against Niger in crucial group clash
Bafana started slowly in the first half of this encounter, allowing Niger to have five shots at goal within the first 30 minutes when they had none.
The only time Molefi Ntseki's side came close to opening the score was when they were awarded a penalty which was turned down by VAR after the referee had thought Koketso Majadibodu had been fouled inside the area.
Bafana started with some purpose in the second stanza and could have taken the lead within minutes when Keagan Dolly saw his ground shot being kept out by Niger goalkeeper Daouda Kassali.
But as Bafana faded in the last 20 minutes, Niger gained confidence and came close to scoring on a few occasions when they managed to break Bafana's defence which marshalled by Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Malibongwe Khoza in front of goalkeeper Samkelo Xulu.
Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan
Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea
Bafana held to a 1-1 draw by Algeria in Chan opener
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos