A sex toy was tossed onto the floor of a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) game on Tuesday — the third such incident in just over a week.
The latest incident occurred in the second quarter of the Indiana Fever’s Road game against the Los Angeles Sparks. It followed similar incidents on July 29 when the Golden State Valkyries played against hosts Atlanta Dream, and on Friday August 1, when the Valkyries played against Chicago Sky.
On Tuesday, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was shooting a free throw with 2:05 left in the first half when the sex toy landed in the key in front of the foul line. Plum kicked it into the stands.
Delbert Carver, 23 was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass in connection with the incident at the Atlanta Dream game in Georgia.
No arrests were announced regarding the other two incidents.
The WNBA said in a statement last week: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials and fans.
“In line with WNBA arena security standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.” – Reuters
3rd sex toy hurled into court in women's basketball match
Image: Kevin Ng
