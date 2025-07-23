Makhoye has been at the club for 15 years, leading them from lower ranks to the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023. After only two years in the SA second tier, he guided them to the Premiership by winning the playoffs.
Makhoye also revealed that he became the IT manager in 2012 and has held this position since then. “I'm an IT manager by profession at Orbit TVET College. I was appointed in 2007 as an IT technician for three years,” he said.
“In 2012, I became a manager, but when I was appointed as a technician, I started coaching a campus team at the college. But football has been there for me, I've been a big fan of football. I come from a football family. My father was a player and a coach, so maybe I will follow in his footsteps.”
Makhoye, who is also a lecturer at the college, has welcomed the support of the North West provincial government and said it had been invaluable to them over the last two years in the NFD.
The government will fund the club, who will start their Premiership campaign against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 9.
SowetanLIVE
Makhoye to balance his 9 to 5 and coaching at Orbit
Coach says he trusts technical team to hold the fort when he's not around
Image: Philip Maeta
Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has no intention of leaving his job as IT manager at the Rustenburg-based TVET college to focus on coaching the club in the Betway Premiership this season.
Makhoye said the plan was to continue doing his job and his technical team will oversee the training to prepare the club for matches.
The coach guided Orbit to win the PSL promotional playoffs last month while he was working as an IT technician at the college. He said he was going to balance the nine to five job with full-time coaching in the Premiership. “I have a knowledgeable technical team. I don't need to be there. They are there and we are not changing, we will remain the same, we will just beef up the technical team, making sure that they get support,” said Makhoye .
“I'm just a leader, but there is no ‘I’ in the team. We work together, that's why I'm saying I have a capable technical team that, even if I'm not there, they will make sure that the team performs.”
Makhoye has been at the club for 15 years, leading them from lower ranks to the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023. After only two years in the SA second tier, he guided them to the Premiership by winning the playoffs.
Makhoye also revealed that he became the IT manager in 2012 and has held this position since then. “I'm an IT manager by profession at Orbit TVET College. I was appointed in 2007 as an IT technician for three years,” he said.
“In 2012, I became a manager, but when I was appointed as a technician, I started coaching a campus team at the college. But football has been there for me, I've been a big fan of football. I come from a football family. My father was a player and a coach, so maybe I will follow in his footsteps.”
Makhoye, who is also a lecturer at the college, has welcomed the support of the North West provincial government and said it had been invaluable to them over the last two years in the NFD.
The government will fund the club, who will start their Premiership campaign against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 9.
SowetanLIVE
Vreman vows to take City back to Premiership
Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source
Orbit in the money after promotion to Premiership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos