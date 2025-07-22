Banyana Banyana’s hopes of defending the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations ended in tears after they suffered a 1-2 heartbreaking defeat to Nigeria in the semifinal at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday.
Banyana conceded late in injury time as Nigeria booked their place in the final. Desiree Ellis’s team will now play for third place on Friday.
Rasheedat Ajibade, from the penalty spot, and Michelle Alozie scored the goals for Nigeria on either side of halftime, while Linda Motlhalo converted a penalty for Banyana.
The Super Falcons came into the semifinals having not conceded in four games in the tournament, while Banyana had conceded once, against Tanzania.
Banyana struggled to break down the Super Falcons’ defence, with main striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, and later substitute Hildah Magaia, tightly marked.
Nigeria posed much of the danger in the first half, testing SA keeper Andile Dlamini a couple of times, but she stood firm and was at her best to keep Banyana in the game.
Late Nigeria strike breaks Banyana's hearts
SA's reign as Wafcon champs over as Super Falcons make final
Image: BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana’s hopes of defending the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations ended in tears after they suffered a 1-2 heartbreaking defeat to Nigeria in the semifinal at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday.
Banyana conceded late in injury time as Nigeria booked their place in the final. Desiree Ellis’s team will now play for third place on Friday.
Rasheedat Ajibade, from the penalty spot, and Michelle Alozie scored the goals for Nigeria on either side of halftime, while Linda Motlhalo converted a penalty for Banyana.
The Super Falcons came into the semifinals having not conceded in four games in the tournament, while Banyana had conceded once, against Tanzania.
Banyana struggled to break down the Super Falcons’ defence, with main striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, and later substitute Hildah Magaia, tightly marked.
Nigeria posed much of the danger in the first half, testing SA keeper Andile Dlamini a couple of times, but she stood firm and was at her best to keep Banyana in the game.
The Super Falcons’ approach was to play behind the Banyana defence, and one move led to a penalty that saw Nigeria take a deserved lead through Ajibade after Bambanani Mbane handled the ball in the box.
Banyana suffered a blow early in the first half when Tiisetso Makhubela limped off and was substituted by Magaia.
SA found their feet in the second half and found an equaliser on the hour mark through Linda Motlhalo after Magaia was fouled in the penalty area by Alozie.
That equaliser looked to have given SA added oomph as they dominated the match and searched for a second goal. It nearly arrived late in the second half, but Noxolo Cesane’s effort was cleared off the line.
Banyana suffered another blow late in the second half when Gabriela Salgado was stretchered off with what looked like a serious injury and was replaced by Sibulele Holweni.
With the match seemingly heading for extra time, Nigeria found a shock winner deep in injury time after Banyana failed to defend a long Alozie ball, which somehow ended in the back of the net.
SowetanLIVE
History against Banyana in key semifinal
SOWETAN SAYS | Banyana need scoring boots against old enemy
Ellis vows to clip Nigeria's Super Falcons' wings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos