Cardoso grateful for recognition from PSL and Portugal

Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Miguel Cardoso has expressed gratitude for the recognition he received from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after he was nominated for the Coach of the Season award.
He was also recognised for his achievements in his homeland of Portugal.
Cardoso guided Sundowns to their eighth successive Betway Premiership title last season after he took over the club in December from Manqoba Mngqithi.
He is competing for the award with former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, after Bucs finished second in the log table, and Steve Barker, who guided Stellenbosch to a third-place finish.
The 53-year-old said he shares the success with his technical team and the players, as it was a collective effort.
“The nomination is obviously the recognition of the coaching staff, the level of adaptation that we arrived at and ... ultimately [it] is also the consequence of the work of the players, [and] their dedication ... ,” Cardoso told the club’s media department.
Cardoso, who led Sundowns to the CAF Champions League final before losing 3-2 to Pyramids, said he was also pleased to be honoured by Portugal.
“I received a letter from the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença, highlighting the work that was done recently by me in Africa,” he said.
“[I] also got an award from the Portuguese Football Coaches Association called the ‘Jose Maria Pedroro’ award,” that celebrated “the work we did at Sundowns regarding the Champions League run, and the PSL league title.”
After his successful first season with Sundowns, Cardoso said he is looking forward to creating more winning memories with the club.
