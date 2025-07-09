The Quick Interview | Digital talent scout proud of boosting SA football

During the Fifa World Cup in 2010, Prince Sobayeni noticed that a lot of African teams had players who were based in Europe and playing for big teams, bringing much-needed experience to the games.
SA did not have a lot of those kinds of players, as many who had played overseas had retired. That gave Sobayeni an idea of how to change SA’s football fortunes by becoming a digital scout. He spoke to Sowetan about that journey and his proudest moments.
Sowetan: How did you start?
Sobayeni: I saw that the number of SA players playing at the highest level in Europe was declining compared to our West African counterparts. Those countries had a lot of quality players who were playing at the highest level. So, I was curious, and wondered why we were not doing the same because not having players of that calibre was obviously affecting the national team. I wanted to find out what was happening, and which SA players were out there and possibly available.
Sowetan: So, who introduced you to digital scouting?
Sobayeni: It was Donovan Chislett, and funny enough, he is the father of Ethan Chislett, who had just moved to SA [from the UK to play for Chiefs after being scouted by Sobayeni]. He introduced me to the digital tools of scouting, using certain apps to find players and those with dual citizenship.
I started this as a hobby, then suddenly it became serious. And, you know, up to today, I never got any funding for the work that I did; I used my own resources. I never complained because I knew that the mission was to help the national team, the nation and the players, because they want to be known in their home country and be supported.
Sowetan: Do you have a day job?
Sobayeni: I’m a scout, and over the years I’ve worked at different jobs. I’ve worked as a journalist at FarPost, a football publication. I worked with Robert Marawa at Metro FM at some point for a couple of years, but I’m now doing other businesses in sport marketing.
Sowetan: What has been your proudest moment this year?
Sobayeni: My proudest moment has to be seeing players get called for the national team – the likes of Portugal-based Siphephelo Sithole. We’ve recently seen Fletcher Lowe win the U-20 goalkeeper award as the winning goalkeeper of the tournament. [SA won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations two months ago]. I’m the one that brought Lowe [who is based in Portugal] to SA, and it was very good success story in terms of what we do. It just showed that there are many Fletcher Lowe’s out there that deserve an opportunity, and they deserve to be looked at.
