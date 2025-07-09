Mbane calls on Banyana to respect lowly Tanzania

Banyana Banyana stalwart Bambanani “Juice” Mbane has explained why the team can’t afford to underestimate less-fancied Tanzania in their next Wafcon group C fixture.
Banyana’s Wafcon title defence got off to a good start when they beat Ghana 2-0 at Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, on Monday to go top of the pool on goal difference. Mali are also on three points, thanks to their 1-0 win over Tanzania in their opener later that day.
Banyana are expected to make light work of Tanzania, who are making only their second Wafcon appearance, when the two teams clash on Friday (9pm SA time). However, Mbane has stressed they can’t afford to undermine Twinga Stars, and urged her teammates to go into the match with the same mentality they showed against Ghana.
“We’ve told ourselves that we’re not going to undermine any team in this tournament, so we can’t underestimate Tanzania,” Mbane said.
“They lost their first game [to Mali], so they’ll be eager to prove that they’re a team capable of doing well when they play against us.”
Mbane, who was voted player of the match against the Black Queens, said: “Yes we’ve beaten Tanzania before [3-0 and 1-0 in the two-legged Olympic qualifier third round in February ] but this is a tournament and anything is possible, so the past results will count for nothing.
“The aim is to treat this game the same way we treated the opener against Ghana. Our mentality mustn’t change irrespective of the opponent.”
On her player of the match accolade, Mbane, 35, said: “I didn’t expect to win. My job is to defend, so I was happy that we kept a clean sheet and winning that player of the match award was a cherry on top.”
The Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back also gave a lowdown on how Banyana outwitted the Black Queens, and stressed the importance of winning that first game.
“Ghana are a very physical side, more than us, so the plan was not to hold onto the ball for a long time to avoid contact,” Mbane said.
“As the defending champions, we always knew that every team would want to beat us, so it was important to win the first game against Ghana to set the tone for the remainder of the tournament.”
SowetanLIVE
Mbane calls on Banyana to respect lowly Tanzania
SA stalwart warns Twinga Stars could be dangerous in next fixture
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
