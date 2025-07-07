Motlhalo stepped up to convert from 12 yards in the 28th minute after the Black Queens midfielder, Grace Asantewaa, had fouled Sinoxolo Cesane, who was playing her 50th game for Banyana.
SowetanLIVE
Great start to
Banyana Banyana overwhelm Ghana in Wafcon opener
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
It wasn't the prettiest of performances, but Banyana Banyana still got the job done, beating Ghana 2-0 in their Wafcon opener at Honneur Stadium in Oudja on Monday night.
The win was courtesy of Linda Motlhalo's penalty and a fine finish from Jermaine Seoposenwe. More than anything, Banyana, who're the defending champions, were disciplined and their experience showed, despite lacking their wonted flair and fluidity.
Fikile Magama and Tiisetso Makhubela were the only two players in the starting XI that were not part of the Wafcon winning squad in 2022 when SA lifted this trophy for the first time on the same Moroccan soil.
Banyana deployed a cautious approach, starting with a flat back-three of Bambanani Mbane, Makhubela and Magama, while Andile Dlamini unexpectedly reclaimed her No.1 jersey from Kaylan Swart, who's been the first choice goalkeeper in recent times.
The game was scrappy and physical in the first few minutes as both teams struggled to find rhythm. SA would be the first to find their mojo with Amogelang Motau pulling the strings in the middle of the park, managing to find her teammates in tight spaces.
Motlhalo stepped up to convert from 12 yards in the 28th minute after the Black Queens midfielder, Grace Asantewaa, had fouled Sinoxolo Cesane, who was playing her 50th game for Banyana.
Moroccan referee Bouchra Karboubi had to check the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitor before awarding the penalty. Banyana quickly doubled their lead via Seoposenwe's brilliant first-time finish, just four minutes after the half-hour mark.
Seoposenwe, who's already confirmed she'll retire after this Wafcon, pounced on a nice pass, sneaked behind the Ghana defence by full-back Lebogang Ramalepe. Banyana regressed towards the end of the first half. Dlamini made a few saves to ensure Banyana led 2-0 at halftime.
Seoposenwe nearly bagged a brace in the 63rd minute after being teed up by Motlhalo, the same style as Ramalepe did for the first goal, but the 31-year-old striker missed that 1v1 chance with Ghana keeper Cynthia Konlan.
Ghana winger Alice Kusi was a thorn in the flesh of the Banyana defence in the second half but it wasn't meant to be with some of the Black Queens' best attempts hitting the crossbar twice, while Dlamini also pulled off a few solid stops.
Banyana face Tanzania in their second Group C fixture of this Wafcon at the same venue on Friday (9pm SA time).
