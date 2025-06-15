Burns leads US Open, Scott and Spaun sit one shot back

Sam Burns moved closer to a major breakthrough as he held a one-shot lead over Australian Adam Scott, who turned back the clock to enter the mix, and J.J. Spaun after the third round of the US Open on Saturday at Oakmont Country Club.

Burns and Spaun took turns trading or sharing the lead for much of the day but it was the former who finished in front with a one-under-par 69 that brought him to four under on the week at the major that is considered golf's toughest test.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour who lost in a playoff last week in Canada, Burns was inconsistent off the tee but managed to lean on other aspects of his game to move into the driver's seat at Oakmont.

“When I got out of position I feel like I did a good job of getting myself back in the fairway, having a wedge or short iron in my hand and giving myself a chance for par,” said Burns.