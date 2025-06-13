After securing her fourth Grand Slam championship title at Roland Garros in Paris at the weekend, SA wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane continues to etch her name in the history books.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Tennis champ Montjane speaks of her drive and motivation
Limpopo lass is back in SA to rest after her success at the French Open and before she sets off to Wimbledon later this month
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After securing her fourth Grand Slam championship title at Roland Garros in Paris at the weekend, SA wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane continues to etch her name in the history books.
The 39-year-old Paralympic sensation secured her fourth Grand Slam championship title by triumphing in the wheelchair doubles French Open with Japan’s Yui Kamiji to add to doubles wins in the 2023 French Open, the 2023 US Open, and Wimbledon in 2024.
The Limpopo lass who was named as part of the eminent persons group chosen by President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the national dialogue from August, spoke to Sowetan about what it all means to her.
Sowetan: Congratulations on your win at Roland Garros. It’s another Grand Slam in the bag.
Montjane: Let me take this opportunity to thank my team at Optimize Agency and all the sponsors that support me so that I can keep on playing at this level, because without them it’s not possible. Coming from a tough time where I lost my mom in the past 11 months and to be able to produce this result means a lot for me. I’m really grateful [to those who have helped me].
Sowetan: It just keeps getting better for you in terms of this sport. What’s the motivation?
Montjane: I think the drive and motivation just comes from realising that the sport is not so popular in the country [SA], and there has to be someone who is doing it. Obviously, it is not an easy one. Tennis is a financially demanding sport, so it is tough just to raise your hand and be like, ‘I’m the one who will be able to do it.’ But it is also about trying to bring about change, and encouraging people of colour from communities where we are coming from, for them to realise that they can be involved in anything they wish for. I know tennis is labelled as a white sport, but when we have people like me in the country, it is our responsibility to make sure that we encourage others.
Sowetan: To have President Cyril Ramaphosa put you in the eminent person’s group ... what does it say to you?
Montjane: Yeah, it is definitely huge. People I talk to every day are ordinary citizens, and I understand their challenges.[It’s] even better for someone who’s been an athlete at the highest level, but still facing all those kinds of challenges on the ground. So, it is important for me to be part of this group because I understand some of the challenges that people go through day to day.
Sowetan: What’s next for you and what can we expect?
Montjane: Next is Wimbledon [from June 30 to July 13]. I have been gone for a month preparing [for the French Open] . I have been away since the beginning of May, playing tournaments. Now I’m back home because I need to take care of my body. I need [to rest and recharge] for Wimbledon.
