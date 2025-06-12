'KG' Pleads for funds to fulfill singles dream

Five-time Paralympian and wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane has appealed for financial support from the government and corporate SA to help her win a major singles title.
Montjane, who secured her fourth Grand Slam championship in the wheelchair doubles in the French Open at the weekend to add to her doubles wins in the 2023 French Open, the US Open and the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, feels that her limited resources are preventing her from achieving a singles triumph.
Despite her success in the doubles, the 39-year-old is yet to win a singles title. She was beaten at Roland Garros at the weekend in the singles semifinal by Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands.
“I keep doing well in the doubles, maybe it is because it is a shared task but, in singles, it is solely my responsibility,” Montjane told the media after the launch of the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg yesterday.
“With limited resources, I feel like there is a barrier, [but] I’m still hopeful that I will win a singles championship someday.
“I made a final before with the limited resources that I have. I still feel like I can try to push, but that’s the difference between me and others when it comes to singles in terms of why I’m not breaking through – [it’s because my] resources are limited.”
Montjane would like to have her support staff around when travelling, but she can only afford that if she gets more financial support. At this point, she doesn’t even have a coach.
“I need to be funded [because] I need a full-time travelling coach, a trainer, or a physio. I need these people because they are so important when playing two matches every day [because] my body needs enough time to recover,” she said.
“On my own, it is tough to get ready for the next match. I don’t have anyone who does video analysis and says this is how you are going to play against this one. I have to come up with that plan myself.”
- The 2025 Mandela Day Walk and Run event will take place on July 19 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg with distances of 5km, 10km and 21km. Registration is now open at www.mandeladay.com. It costs R100 for 5km, R150 for 10km and R200 for 21km.
SowetanLIVE
'KG' Pleads for funds to fulfill singles dream
Full-time coach, physio rank high among French Open doubles champ's needs
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes
SowetanLIVE
