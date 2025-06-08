Sport

The field is closing, says Gerda after another Comrades victory

‘Aleksandra is such a strong competitor, such a well-deserved race for her too’

By Marc Strydom from Johannesburg - 08 June 2025 - 19:27
(Left to right) The 2025 Comrades Marathon third-placed finisher Shelmith Muriuki of Kenya, winner Gerda Steyn and second-placed Aleksandra Morozova of Russia at the finish at the People's Park in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Gerda Steyn sees the gap closing to her times in coming years after a tight race to win her fourth Comrades Marathon on Sunday.

Steyn won the 2025 Comrades at the finish at the People’s Park in Durban in 5 hrs 51 min 19 sec, coming four minutes clear of second-placed Aleksandra Morozova of Russia (5:55:56).

Morozova, the 2022 down run winner, recovered from cramping and slowing to a walk just after the halfway stage in the Thousand Hills section of the race to close the gap to two minutes inside the last 15km.

A tight women’s field saw just 21 min separate Steyn and fifth-placed Dominika Stelmach of Poland (6:12:02). Shelmith Muriuki of Kenya finished third in 6:07:56 and Irvette van Zyl was fourth (6:11:35).

“Of course, yes, I had word on the road that the gap was really decreasing quite significantly,” Steyn told SuperSport TV.

“At one point I know there was about a four-minute gap and that closed at one stage to two minutes.

“Aleksandra is such a strong competitor, such a well-deserved race for her too. And from the depth of the field we saw today I think we’ll see times closing more and more in the years to come.”

Steyn — the Comrades time record-holder who added to her wins in 2019, 2023 and 2024 — dedicated Sunday’s victory to her supporters.

“What a day out on the road here. Again, I was just taken away by the amazing support from the crowds. The support I receive is something I can’t explain in words.

“Today my run was dedicated to all those who support me — my friends, my family, the volunteers, the supporters.

“I hope that with my God-given talent I can inspire some young girls as well today to aspire to one day take on running.

“Not to say it needs to be professional but just running as a sport, something they can love.

“Today’s race went according to plan. I’m very pleased to have bettered my pace from two years ago. It was an excellent day so thank you to everyone involved.”

Steyn has dominated women’s ultra-marathon running in South Africa in the past half-decade having also won all six Two Oceans Marathons since 2018.

The 2025 Comrades would always have slower times given it was run over 89.98km, about 2km more than the 2023 down run because of a finish at the People's Park outside Moses Mabhida Stadium due to renovations to the 2010 Fifa World Cup semifinal venue. 

Gerda Steyn wins her fourth Comrades Marathon

At on stage near the end the gap between Steyn and second-placed Aleksandra Morozova was less than three minutes.
