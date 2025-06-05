The men in the running for Comrades victory

With the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon taking place on Sunday, the question is which athlete will win the men’s race?
Unlike the women’s race, where Gerda Steyn is the clear favourite to claim the title, the men’s race is wide open, with one runner from the Nedbank Running Club likely to walk away with the title.
The club has been successful in the men’s race in the past, and manager Nick Bester is optimistic they have enough depth to dominate the Down Run again.
More than 22,000 runners will hit the road from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, starting at City Hall and ending at People’s Park.
Last year’s winner, Piet Wiersma, 27, will be up against Down Run defending champion Tete Dijana, 37, and former winner of theYou Up Run, Edward Mothibi, 40
Onalenna Khonkhobe, 27, who won the Two Oceans and Soweto marathons last year, is also one of the Nedbank Running Club athletes to look out for. “I’m confident, but anything can happen,” Bester told Sowetan yesterday.
“I think we’ve got the most depth out of all the clubs. We don’t concentrate on one or two athletes, we focus on a big team of Comrades runners. We make sure all of them are well prepared, so if one, the favourite, had a bad day, number two got sick, number three got an injury, number four is not mentally well prepared, then number five should come through.
“We support a big number of Comrades runners because we know the race is the most important in the country, and that’s why we get well prepared. So, I’m expecting to be victorious on that day.”
Bester said he expects both Wiersma and Dijana to put up a fight, but that anyone from his elite team is capable of turning the tables. “The ones that want the race the most, the ones who are mentally strongest on the day, will win. That’s a deciding factor at Comrades, the one who will be mentally prepared [the best],” he said.
“I can’t decide for the athletes, they will choose themselves who will win the race. Wiersma was very strong last year. He was complaining that the guys were not picking up the pace in the beginning, and that’s why he missed the record. But, also, you must think about the down run because down and up are different things.”
SowetanLIVE
The men in the running for Comrades victory
The ones that want the race the most, the ones who are mentally strongest on the day, will win.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SowetanLIVE
