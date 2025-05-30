Skhosana heeds calls to 'come back and rescue ASA'

Former Athletics SA (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana says he is responding to calls from people who want him to "come back and fix the mess at the federation".
Skhosana is challenging incumbent James Moloi in tomorrow's election for the top leadership of the athletics body. Other candidates in the running in the election in Kempton Park are Shireen Noble and Harold Adams.
Skhosana served two terms before losing to Moloi four years ago.
"The constitution of ASA allows me to run again. I am a member in good standing and I've been approached by people since 2022, saying I should come back. They say they made a mistake in removing me, [and that] they were misinformed. The ship is sinking and this year again the same people came to see me, saying I should come back," Skhosana explained to Sowetan yesterday.
"When athletics is declared as an embarrassing mess by the lawmakers of this country who give money to sports to regulate, I said let me come up and make myself available."
He was referring to the dressing down Moloi received when he and his delegation appeared before parliament's portfolio committee earlier this year.
Skhosana also highlighted where he thinks the federation needs to be improved.
"My vision and mission is to make ASA great, bigger, stronger and a major force in the world of athletics as we've done in the past," he said.
"Also, our office doesn't have a CEO, I will fill that position and also hire a general manager who will run the affairs of ASA because they are in a mess and we want to clean it."
Despite being endorsed by one province, KwaZulu-Natal, Skhosana remains positive that he will receive the required votes tomorrow.
"People will vote for me. ASA says people must be nominated by their province. It means that if you stay in Gauteng, you will be nominated by people from Gauteng.
"It doesn't matter how many people have nominated you, what matters is to be nominated – like I am. If I win, so be it, if not, it's fine."
SowetanLIVE
Skhosana heeds calls to 'come back and rescue ASA'
He says people who removed him now want him to return
Image: GALLO IMAGES/Sydney Seshibedi
